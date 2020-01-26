FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kelly 35 5-14 0-0 0-0 4 0 12
Balanc 32 3-6 3-4 1-2 0 1 10
Marfo 27 5-6 1-3 3-10 4 3 11
Rigoni 23 4-8 0-0 0-2 0 0 10
Williams 23 1-8 0-0 1-1 2 4 2
McGuire 17 1-1 2-2 0-0 2 1 4
Falzon 14 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 3
Pinkney 13 2-4 2-2 2-4 0 2 6
Pickron 12 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Davis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Higgins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Martin 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 8-11 8-25 12 12 61

Percentages: FG .426, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Rigoni 2-4, Kelly 2-5, Pickron 1-2, Balanc 1-3, Falzon 1-3, Davis 0-1, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pinkney 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Marfo 4, Kelly 3, McGuire 2, Balanc, Davis, Falzon).

Steals: 3 (Balanc, Kelly, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SIENA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carey 36 3-8 0-0 1-3 6 1 8
Pickett 35 9-13 3-3 0-1 8 0 25
Camper 33 9-15 1-4 2-8 1 3 19
Burns 29 7-8 4-4 3-13 1 2 19
Harris 23 3-4 1-2 1-2 1 3 8
King 18 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Hein 12 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 4 0
Young 11 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Mahala 2 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Diamond 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-57 9-13 8-31 19 17 84

Percentages: FG .579, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Pickett 4-6, Carey 2-4, Burns 1-1, Harris 1-2, King 1-3, Camper 0-1, Mahala 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Harris).

Turnovers: 10 (Burns 4, Camper 2, Young 2, Harris, Pickett).

Steals: 7 (Harris 2, Burns, Camper, Carey, Hein, Mahala).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 37 24 61
Siena 40 44 84

A_6,752 (15,229).