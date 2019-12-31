https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SETON-HALL-74-DEPAUL-66-14940765.php
SETON HALL 74, DEPAUL 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Powell
|34
|7-15
|11-15
|0-5
|1
|2
|27
|Cale
|33
|6-8
|3-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|16
|McKnight
|33
|1-7
|1-3
|0-4
|7
|4
|4
|Gill
|29
|2-4
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|Rhoden
|20
|3-7
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Samuel
|20
|3-9
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|7
|Nelson
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|0
|Obiagu
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Reynolds
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|21-30
|8-34
|14
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .434, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Rhoden 2-4, Powell 2-8, McKnight 1-2, Cale 1-3, Samuel 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Reynolds 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Gill 4, Cale, Obiagu, Reynolds).
Turnovers: 16 (Powell 4, Cale 3, Nelson 3, Gill 2, Samuel 2, McKnight, Rhoden).
Steals: 10 (Powell 6, Cale 2, Nelson, Reynolds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weems
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|4
|7
|Butz
|33
|2-7
|2-2
|4-11
|0
|3
|6
|Coleman-Lands
|33
|2-9
|5-7
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Moore
|33
|4-16
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|13
|Reed
|28
|7-14
|2-2
|5-10
|0
|3
|17
|Hall
|19
|0-4
|4-4
|2-6
|0
|3
|4
|Gage
|18
|4-7
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|Ongenda
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-65
|17-20
|13-38
|7
|22
|66
Percentages: FG .338, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gage 1-1, Reed 1-3, Weems 1-3, Coleman-Lands 1-7, Moore 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Reed 3, Weems 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Moore 8, Weems 3, Butz, Gage).
Steals: 11 (Gage 3, Moore 2, Reed 2, Weems 2, Hall, Ongenda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seton Hall
|31
|43
|—
|74
|DePaul
|37
|29
|—
|66
