FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lee 24 1-5 0-0 2-7 1 4 2
Moore 26 2-4 2-2 0-2 1 3 6
Readus 20 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Buckingham 26 4-9 0-0 0-1 1 2 11
Perry 31 5-9 2-3 0-4 1 3 12
Allen 28 5-13 0-0 0-2 0 1 11
Stith 19 2-4 4-6 1-2 0 2 8
Edler-Davis 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Schoemann 8 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
McCall 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-50 8-11 5-26 6 19 54

Percentages: FG .420, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Buckingham 3-5, Allen 1-3, Moore 0-1, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edler-Davis 2, McCall, Moore).

Turnovers: 13 (Moore 4, Lee 3, Perry 3, McCall 2, Allen).

Steals: 2 (Edler-Davis, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dallas 23 1-3 2-2 0-2 0 2 4
Brown 37 8-15 9-10 1-6 5 2 25
Da Campo 22 1-3 2-2 0-2 0 1 5
Means 36 4-12 1-2 4-6 1 1 11
Grigsby 34 2-8 4-5 1-8 1 1 8
Jones 19 3-5 2-2 0-2 0 0 11
Hundal 17 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Nettles 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Economou 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-50 20-23 6-29 8 11 69

Percentages: FG .420, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jones 3-5, Means 2-6, Da Campo 1-3, Hundal 1-3, Dallas 0-1, Grigsby 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Hundal).

Turnovers: 6 (Da Campo 3, Brown, Grigsby, Hundal).

Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Means 2, Da Campo, Hundal).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield 25 29 54
Seattle 25 44 69

A_999 (999).