SE LOUISIANA 62, TEXAS A&M-CC 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hairston
|38
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|15
|Talton-Thomas
|33
|3-11
|0-0
|3-9
|4
|1
|6
|P.Smith
|32
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|5
|3
|M.Smith
|28
|2-10
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|9
|Lewis
|27
|5-10
|4-4
|2-12
|0
|2
|14
|Lampkins
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Schmidt
|10
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Hunte
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Francois
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|8-8
|8-38
|12
|18
|56
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hairston 5-9, Hunte 1-1, P.Smith 1-1, M.Smith 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Lampkins 0-2, Talton-Thomas 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 2, Hairston, Talton-Thomas).
Turnovers: 24 (M.Smith 4, Francois 3, Hairston 3, P.Smith 3, Talton-Thomas 3, Hunte 2, Lampkins 2, Lewis 2, Schmidt 2).
Steals: 6 (Hairston 4, P.Smith 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE LOUISIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Julien
|39
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|0
|Brewer
|32
|4-12
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|1
|11
|Kirby
|25
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|B.Smith
|24
|3-5
|9-9
|1-4
|1
|2
|16
|Romanov
|21
|4-6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|9
|Starwood
|20
|6-14
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|12
|Diop
|18
|1-4
|3-7
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Caldwell
|13
|1-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Gonzalez
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|17-23
|9-31
|8
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .368, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Brewer 1-2, Romanov 1-2, B.Smith 1-3, Diop 0-1, Julien 0-1, Kirby 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Gonzalez 0-2, Starwood 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brewer 2, Starwood).
Turnovers: 13 (Brewer 3, Diop 3, B.Smith 2, Kirby 2, Julien, Romanov, Starwood).
Steals: 10 (B.Smith 2, Diop 2, Kirby 2, Brewer, Caldwell, Julien, Starwood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M-CC
|28
|28
|—
|56
|SE Louisiana
|26
|36
|—
|62
A_570 (7,500).