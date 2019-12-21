SC-UPSTATE 92, BOB JONES 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOB JONES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ellenwood
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|4
|15
|McKennedy
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|4
|Norrington
|28
|4-7
|7-9
|1-6
|0
|2
|15
|Barnhart
|27
|3-12
|3-5
|4-8
|1
|4
|10
|Fuller
|16
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|11
|Allen
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Dean
|14
|2-3
|5-6
|0-0
|1
|4
|9
|Brush
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Chap.Harwood
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Cupples
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Orr
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Bunton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|17-22
|6-26
|14
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .462, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Fuller 3-5, Ellenwood 3-6, Allen 1-1, Cupples 1-1, Barnhart 1-4, Chap.Harwood 0-1, McKennedy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Barnhart).
Turnovers: 19 (Dean 6, Norrington 3, Brush 2, Cupples 2, Ellenwood 2, Barnhart, Chap.Harwood, Fuller, McKennedy).
Steals: 4 (Orr 2, Dean, McKennedy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hammond
|32
|4-18
|2-2
|2-4
|7
|3
|11
|Bruner
|27
|9-16
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|23
|Jernigan
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|6
|Aldrich
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|4
|9
|Zink
|21
|2-3
|6-9
|2-6
|0
|3
|10
|White
|20
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Martin
|10
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|8
|Mozone
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Watson
|9
|3-3
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Booker
|8
|2-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Smith
|7
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Goodloe
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|36-70
|13-20
|13-34
|18
|20
|92
Percentages: FG .514, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bruner 4-8, Aldrich 1-1, White 1-2, Hammond 1-6, Goodloe 0-1, Mozone 0-1, Booker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Watson 2, Aldrich, Jernigan).
Turnovers: 8 (Aldrich 2, Bruner, Goodloe, Hammond, Martin, Smith, Watson).
Steals: 11 (White 4, Hammond 2, Aldrich, Bruner, Jernigan, Martin, Zink).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bob Jones
|31
|43
|—
|74
|SC-Upstate
|48
|44
|—
|92
A_450 (878).