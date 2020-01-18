https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAN-FRANCISCO-61-LOYOLA-MARYMOUNT-53-14986725.php
SAN FRANCISCO 61, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|40
|7-17
|2-4
|3-10
|3
|1
|17
|Johansson
|36
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Bell
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|6
|Seebold
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Alipiev
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|3
|9
|Dortch
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Leaupepe
|17
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|5
|6
|dos Anjos
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|6-8
|10-31
|8
|16
|53
Percentages: FG .389, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Johansson 2-6, Alipiev 1-3, Scott 1-3, Seebold 1-3, Dortch 0-1, Leaupepe 0-1, dos Anjos 0-1, Bell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dortch).
Turnovers: 9 (Johansson 3, Scott 3, Bell, Leaupepe, Seebold).
Steals: 7 (Bell 3, Dortch 2, Scott 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bouyea
|34
|3-5
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|10
|Ratinho
|34
|2-5
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|8
|Kunen
|31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|3
|Minlend
|30
|7-10
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|19
|Lull
|25
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Jurkatamm
|18
|0-1
|1-2
|3-8
|2
|5
|1
|Shabazz
|16
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|6
|Ryuny
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Raitanen
|4
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-44
|10-15
|6-28
|15
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .477, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Minlend 3-5, Shabazz 2-7, Bouyea 1-3, Ryuny 1-3, Ratinho 1-4, Kunen 1-5, Lull 0-1, Raitanen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jurkatamm 3, Lull).
Turnovers: 11 (Bouyea 3, Minlend 3, Kunen 2, Jurkatamm, Lull, Ratinho).
Steals: 3 (Bouyea 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|28
|25
|—
|53
|San Francisco
|26
|35
|—
|61
