FG FT Reb
PEPPERDINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ka.Edwards 25 2-3 0-0 0-6 1 4 4
Ke.Edwards 50 8-14 2-4 3-10 1 2 21
Altman 44 2-6 0-0 0-3 3 3 6
Chavez 31 1-6 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Ross 47 13-29 10-11 0-8 5 5 43
Ohia Obioha 23 1-1 2-2 0-1 2 4 4
K.Smith 22 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Polk 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Stormo 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Totals 250 28-63 14-17 5-34 15 20 82

Percentages: FG .444, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Ross 7-13, Ke.Edwards 3-7, Altman 2-3, Polk 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Altman 3, Ke.Edwards 2, K.Smith, Ohia Obioha).

Turnovers: 16 (Ross 7, Ka.Edwards 3, Ke.Edwards 2, Polk 2, Altman, K.Smith).

Steals: 4 (Chavez 2, K.Smith, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fitts 37 3-8 4-6 2-5 1 3 11
Fotu 34 3-5 0-0 3-8 2 4 6
Ford 50 17-30 3-4 0-5 1 1 42
Krebs 44 2-10 2-3 0-3 0 2 7
Kuhse 45 4-10 2-4 1-8 5 4 11
Bowen 25 3-4 0-0 0-3 1 2 6
Ducas 10 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 0 2
Perry 4 1-2 2-2 2-2 0 0 4
Johnson 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 250 34-72 13-19 10-37 10 16 89

Percentages: FG .472, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Ford 5-12, Kuhse 1-3, Fitts 1-4, Krebs 1-6, Bowen 0-1, Ducas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuhse).

Turnovers: 8 (Kuhse 3, Fitts 2, Ducas, Fotu, Krebs).

Steals: 9 (Bowen 2, Krebs 2, Kuhse 2, Fitts, Ford, Fotu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine 31 41 8 2 82
Saint Mary's (Cal) 40 32 8 9 89

A_4,350 (9,500).