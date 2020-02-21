https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-57-LOYOLA-MARYMOUNT-51-15072890.php
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 57, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 51
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leaupepe
|33
|5-9
|5-6
|2-7
|0
|4
|15
|Scott
|36
|7-14
|8-13
|0-5
|1
|1
|22
|Jawara
|25
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Johansson
|26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Zivanovic
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Bell
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|0
|4
|Dortch
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|dos Anjos
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Alipiev
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Williams
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-47
|13-19
|4-27
|6
|15
|51
Percentages: FG .383, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Zivanovic 1-2, dos Anjos 1-2, Bell 0-1, Jawara 0-1, Scott 0-1, Dortch 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Leaupepe).
Turnovers: 7 (Scott 3, Jawara, Johansson, Leaupepe, Zivanovic).
Steals: 2 (Bell, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitts
|32
|6-14
|6-6
|3-7
|0
|3
|20
|Fotu
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|5
|2
|Ford
|39
|3-11
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|12
|Krebs
|38
|2-8
|4-4
|2-7
|1
|3
|10
|Ducas
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Kuhse
|32
|1-6
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|3
|4
|Bowen
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|7
|Thomas
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-50
|16-16
|8-33
|10
|18
|57
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Krebs 2-6, Fitts 2-7, Ford 2-7, Bowen 1-1, Ducas 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Kuhse 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowen 2).
Turnovers: 6 (Kuhse 3, Fitts, Ford, Krebs).
Steals: 3 (Fitts, Fotu, Krebs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|26
|25
|—
|51
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|34
|23
|—
|57
.
View Comments