https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SACRAMENTO-ST-70-S-UTAH-55-15055718.php
SACRAMENTO ST. 70, S. UTAH 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|27
|5-8
|5-7
|2-6
|1
|3
|15
|Fausett
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|3
|Knight
|31
|1-6
|3-4
|1-4
|3
|2
|5
|Marin
|34
|1-5
|3-5
|1-5
|3
|4
|6
|Oluyitan
|38
|4-13
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|11
|Butler
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|2
|Morgan
|15
|1-5
|8-10
|0-1
|0
|5
|11
|N'Diaye
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|McEntire
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Hoppo
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-47
|21-28
|9-33
|10
|22
|55
Percentages: FG .319, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Fausett 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Marin 1-5, Oluyitan 1-5, Butler 0-1, Knight 0-1, Hoppo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Adams 4, Knight).
Turnovers: 14 (Knight 6, Adams 3, Butler 3, Morgan, Oluyitan).
Steals: 3 (McEntire 2, Adams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patton
|25
|0-8
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|5
|4
|Fowler
|34
|6-14
|5-6
|3-5
|4
|1
|17
|Davis
|31
|5-10
|5-6
|1-2
|2
|1
|16
|Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|35
|7-12
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|3
|21
|Nwachukwu
|14
|2-2
|1-4
|0-4
|1
|5
|5
|Jacobs
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|5
|Bridges
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Cooke-Harper
|10
|0-0
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Esposito
|8
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|FitzPatrick
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|19-27
|8-29
|15
|23
|70
Percentages: FG .423, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 5-9, Jacobs 1-2, Davis 1-3, Fowler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Cooke-Harper 3, Fowler 3, Patton 2, Jacobs, Nwachukwu).
Turnovers: 11 (Fowler 5, Jacobs 2, Patton 2, Davis, Nwachukwu).
Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Jacobs 2, Nwachukwu 2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Utah
|25
|30
|—
|55
|Sacramento St.
|37
|33
|—
|70
A_914 (1,012).
