FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patton 34 5-6 4-7 3-6 2 2 14
Fowler 28 2-13 2-2 3-4 2 2 6
Davis 21 1-4 1-2 0-4 2 0 4
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 36 1-6 2-2 0-5 1 3 4
Nwachukwu 36 7-11 6-6 1-5 0 1 20
Jacobs 22 6-8 0-2 2-5 2 2 12
Esposito 14 2-6 0-0 0-3 0 2 4
Bridges 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
FitzPatrick 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-56 15-21 9-33 9 13 67

Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Bridges 1-1, Davis 1-1, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Patton 2, Davis, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 11 (Fowler 4, Esposito 3, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 2, Davis, Jacobs).

Steals: 11 (Nwachukwu 4, Fowler 3, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 2, Davis, Jacobs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IDAHO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thiombane 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Allen 37 7-16 4-4 0-5 2 1 21
Fraser 16 3-3 1-1 0-2 0 1 7
Thacker 29 1-8 0-0 0-2 2 4 3
Garvin 16 0-3 0-0 0-3 1 2 0
Forrest 29 4-7 2-4 4-9 0 0 10
Blakney 21 3-6 1-1 2-4 0 2 7
Quinnett 17 1-6 0-0 1-2 2 2 2
Christmas 16 2-2 0-0 1-2 1 1 4
Wilson 12 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 3 0
Totals 200 22-56 8-10 8-30 10 20 56

Percentages: FG .393, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Allen 3-4, Thacker 1-4, Forrest 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Quinnett 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thiombane).

Turnovers: 18 (Allen 5, Thacker 4, Forrest 2, Fraser 2, Quinnett 2, Blakney, Christmas, Wilson).

Steals: 4 (Thacker 2, Christmas, Fraser).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St. 28 39 67
Idaho 19 37 56

A_974 (7,000).