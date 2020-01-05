FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Claar 0 0-0 0-0 10-10 0 0 6
Pyle 0 0-0 0-0 6-6 0 0 0
Webster 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 0 13
Young 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 12
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 16-16 4 0 31

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Arians 31 5-9 0-0 0-11 1 2 12
Wilson 29 9-13 1-1 2-5 2 2 19
Wingett 29 5-12 2-4 1-7 3 2 15
Freidel 27 3-5 2-2 1-4 2 1 10
Dentlinger 25 5-6 4-7 1-6 4 0 14
Mims 19 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 6
Scheierman 19 1-3 0-1 0-6 2 3 2
Dillon 10 3-5 0-0 2-3 0 1 6
O.King 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Brown 3 0-1 2-2 0-1 1 0 2
Fiegen 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 35-61 11-17 7-45 16 13 91

Percentages: FG .574, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Wingett 3-8, Freidel 2-3, Arians 2-4, Mims 2-4, O.King 1-1, Dillon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dentlinger 2, Fiegen, Wilson).

Turnovers: 12 (Arians 6, Scheierman 2, Dentlinger, Freidel, Mims, Wilson).

Steals: 7 (Arians 2, Mims 2, Wilson 2, Freidel).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Illinois 26 30 31
S. Dakota St. 40 51 91

A_2,407 (6,500).