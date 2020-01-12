https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-DAKOTA-ST-70-FORT-WAYNE-61-14968552.php
S. DAKOTA ST. 70, FORT WAYNE 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freidel
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|2
|8
|Wingett
|36
|8-14
|0-2
|1-6
|3
|0
|21
|Arians
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|2
|4
|Dentlinger
|31
|6-9
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|13
|Scheierman
|24
|3-4
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|9
|Wilson
|24
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Mims
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Dillon
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|3-6
|4-36
|19
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .527, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Wingett 5-8, Freidel 2-4, Scheierman 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Arians 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dentlinger 2, Arians, Dillon, Wilson, Wingett).
Turnovers: 14 (Freidel 5, Wingett 3, Dentlinger 2, Scheierman 2, Arians, Wilson).
Steals: 2 (Arians, Wingett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Godfrey
|37
|5-14
|3-3
|1-4
|2
|0
|13
|Billups
|33
|2-8
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|3
|8
|Patrick
|32
|5-17
|5-5
|2-6
|2
|0
|16
|Black
|21
|5-13
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|13
|Benford
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|2
|Carl
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|DeBerry
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Holba
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-67
|13-14
|9-29
|7
|11
|61
Percentages: FG .328, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Holba 1-4, Billups 1-5, Black 1-5, Patrick 1-6, Godfrey 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carl 3, Black, DeBerry).
Turnovers: 6 (Godfrey 4, Billups, Carl).
Steals: 8 (Black 2, Godfrey 2, Patrick 2, Benford, Carl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Dakota St.
|40
|30
|—
|70
|Fort Wayne
|20
|41
|—
|61
A_1,314 (13,000).
View Comments