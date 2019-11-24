https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Rice-20-North-Texas-14-14858147.php
Rice 20, North Texas 14
|North Texas
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Rice
|10
|10
|0
|0
|—
|20
RICE_FG Barnes 48, 10:16.
RICE_Walter 1 run (Barnes kick), 7:25.
RICE_Booker 8 run (Barnes kick), 14:53.
RICE_FG Barnes 21, 8:03.
NTX_Fine 10 run (Mooney kick), 6:32.
NTX_Siggers 1 run (Mooney kick), 7:32.
___
|NTX
|RICE
|First downs
|10
|19
|Rushes-yards
|25-75
|43-122
|Passing
|163
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-32-1
|18-28-0
|Return Yards
|126
|80
|Punts-Avg.
|7-45.1
|6-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-59
|3-10
|Time of Possession
|21:47
|38:13
___
RUSHING_North Texas, Torrey 5-41, Siggers 12-38, Fine 7-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4). Rice, Booker 22-78, Ellerbe 7-25, Trammell 1-11, Knipe 1-7, Walter 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stewart 9-(minus 4).
PASSING_North Texas, Fine 17-32-1-163. Rice, Walter 1-1-0-27, Stewart 17-27-0-179.
RECEIVING_North Texas, G.White 3-42, Lawrence 3-38, Simpson 2-27, Shorter 2-25, Ni.Smith 2-18, K.Smith 2-9, Pirtle 1-5, Darden 1-0, Torrey 1-(minus 1). Rice, Trammell 7-91, Rozner 5-70, Myers 2-32, Bailey 2-9, Pitre 1-7, Ellerbe 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
