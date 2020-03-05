https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/QUINNIPIAC-69-IONA-68-15106395.php
QUINNIPIAC 69, IONA 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Falzon
|38
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|7
|Marfo
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|9-18
|5
|3
|8
|Rigoni
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|8
|Kelly
|33
|7-15
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|2
|17
|Williams
|31
|7-20
|2-3
|0-9
|3
|2
|18
|Pickron
|11
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|8
|Balanc
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Pinkney
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|McGuire
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-72
|7-9
|13-47
|14
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .361, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Kelly 3-7, Pickron 2-4, Rigoni 2-6, Williams 2-11, Falzon 1-6, McGuire 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Marfo, McGuire).
Turnovers: 8 (Kelly 4, Falzon, Marfo, Pickron, Pinkney).
Steals: 7 (Marfo 3, Rigoni 2, Pickron, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Agee
|37
|4-14
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|3
|10
|van Eyck
|28
|2-4
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|2
|7
|Ross
|40
|4-9
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|12
|Washington
|40
|6-14
|3-4
|0-9
|6
|1
|15
|Crawford
|40
|6-15
|4-8
|3-8
|1
|1
|17
|Perez
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Nikolic
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|11-18
|6-38
|12
|10
|68
Percentages: FG .403, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ross 4-8, Agee 1-4, Perez 1-4, Crawford 1-5, van Eyck 0-2, Washington 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Crawford 3, van Eyck 2, Agee).
Turnovers: 9 (Agee 6, Crawford, Ross, Washington).
Steals: 6 (Crawford 3, Washington 2, Agee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|36
|33
|—
|69
|Iona
|29
|39
|—
|68
A_1,592 (2,611).
