Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PURDUE (18-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Grant 28 2-4 1-2 0-6 3 3 6
Harris 30 5-12 5-8 4-10 1 3 15
McLaughlin 40 6-19 2-4 0-2 7 0 17
Oden 29 7-10 1-1 0-4 3 3 15
Traylor 32 2-5 1-2 0-1 4 2 5
Diagne 15 4-7 3-4 3-12 0 2 11
Hardin 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Whilby 5 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
Makolo 9 0-1 0-2 0-0 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 13-23 9-41 20 15 72

Percentages: FG 44.262, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (McLaughlin 3-12, Grant 1-2, Hardin 1-3, Traylor 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Harris 7, Grant 2, Diagne 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Grant 3, Traylor 3, Harris 2, Whilby 2, McLaughlin 1, Oden 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Oden 3, Harris 2, Traylor 1, Whilby 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (16-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parks 14 1-5 1-2 2-3 0 2 3
Clouden 33 5-16 4-4 2-8 1 4 14
Joiner 22 3-10 0-0 1-3 1 4 8
McCutcheon 38 4-15 0-0 4-10 5 0 10
Ozment 15 0-3 0-0 1-5 0 1 0
Belles 5 0-3 0-2 2-2 0 1 0
Hollie 13 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Dodd 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ayrault 25 4-14 2-3 4-10 0 3 11
Colley 20 5-8 3-3 2-5 2 2 14
Winston 8 0-1 1-2 0-1 1 1 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-78 11-16 23-53 10 21 63

Percentages: FG 29.487, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Joiner 2-4, McCutcheon 2-7, Ayrault 1-5, Colley 1-3, Clouden 0-4, Ozment 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayrault 3, Hollie 2, Clouden 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Ozment 4, McCutcheon 3, Joiner 2, Clouden 1, Ayrault 1, Colley 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Joiner 4, Parks 1, Clouden 1, McCutcheon 1, Ayrault 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Purdue 20 17 16 19 72
Michigan St. 11 15 12 25 63

A_0

Officials_Mark Zentz, Gina Cross, Cameron Inouye