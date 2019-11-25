https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-14861600.php
Presidents Cup Standings
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Brooks Koepka
|8,310
|2.
|Justin Thomas
|6,949
|3.
|Dustin Johnson
|6,643
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|5,898
|5.
|Xander Schauffele
|5,753
|6.
|Webb Simpson
|5,532
|7.
|Matt Kuchar
|5,520
|8.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5,341
|9.
|Tony Finau
|5,152
|10.
|Gary Woodland
|4,964
|11.
|Rickie Fowler
|4,678
|12.
|Patrick Reed
|4,510
|13.
|Tiger Woods
|3,905
|14.
|Chez Reavie
|3,810
|15.
|Kevin Kisner
|3,670
|1.
|Marc Leishman
|AUS
|192.94
|2.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|187.11
|3.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|184.68
|4.
|Adam Scott
|AUS
|180.30
|5.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|160.39
|6.
|Haotong Li
|CHN
|128.63
|7.
|C.T. Pan
|TPE
|125.77
|8.
|Cameron Smith
|AUS
|124.17
|9.
|Jason Day
|AUS
|120.57
|10.
|Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|113.86
|11.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|112.04
|12.
|Justin Harding
|RSA
|109.67
|13.
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|102.34
|14.
|Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|15.
|Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|97.26
