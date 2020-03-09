https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Portland-70-No-11-Gonzaga-69-15118052.php
Portland 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND (20-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fowler
|36
|9-15
|4-4
|7-9
|2
|2
|22
|Walker
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Andersen
|34
|6-13
|5-5
|1-2
|3
|4
|18
|Andrews
|36
|7-13
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|16
|Muhlheim
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Frawley
|33
|0-3
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|1
|1
|Gorzeman
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|12-13
|11-27
|10
|18
|70
Percentages: FG 49.091, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gorzeman 2-3, Andersen 1-3, Muhlheim 1-3, Fowler 0-1, Andrews 0-1, Frawley 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 18 (Andrews 6, Muhlheim 3, Frawley 3, Fowler 2, Gorzeman 2, Walker 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Andersen 2, Muhlheim 2, Fowler 1, Andrews 1, Frawley 1, Gorzeman 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (28-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeeAnne Wirth
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|6
|Jenn Wirth
|31
|10-19
|1-2
|5-8
|4
|1
|21
|Loera
|34
|3-8
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|11
|Townsend
|24
|7-11
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|5
|15
|Kayleigh Truong
|26
|1-1
|3-3
|0-2
|4
|2
|6
|Kempton
|23
|2-6
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|1
|7
|Forsyth
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaylynne Truong
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|11-16
|11-27
|14
|18
|69
Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Loera 2-3, Truong 1-1, Truong 1-2, Townsend 0-2, Forsyth 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Loera 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Truong 4, Loera 3, Townsend 2, Truong 2, Wirth 1, Kempton 1)
Steals: 13 (Loera 4, Wirth 3, Wirth 2, Truong 2, Townsend 1, Forsyth 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Portland
|14
|21
|18
|17
|—
|70
|Gonzaga
|29
|10
|12
|18
|—
|69
A_5,200
Officials_InFini Robinson, Kyle Bacon, Melissa Barlow
