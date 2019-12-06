Statistics after 12 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Rudolph 263 162 61.597 1636 6.221 12 4.6 9 3.4 76t 80.3
Hodges 61 41 67.213 530 8.689 3 4.9 2 3.3 79t 97.0
Roethlisberger 62 35 56.452 351 5.661 0 0.0 1 1.6 45 66.0
TEAM 391 242 61.893 2406 6.527 15 3.8 13 3.3 79t 79
OPPONENTS 412 254 61.65 2562 6.9 19 4.6 15 3.6 58t 82
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Conner 102 390 3.8 25 4
Snell 65 279 4.3 23 1
Samuels 54 153 2.8 13 1
Tr.Edmunds 22 92 4.2 45 0
Whyte 9 53 5.9 21 0
Rudolph 19 42 2.2 13 0
Hodges 13 31 2.4 21 0
Johnson 3 25 8.3 17 0
Holton 1 9 9.0 9 0
Brooks-James 8 7 0.9 8 0
Roethlisberger 1 7 7.0 7 0
McDonald 1 2 2.0 2 0
TEAM 298 1090 3.658 45 6
OPPONENTS 326 1244 3.816 37t 5
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Samuels 39 234 6.0 17 1
Smith-Schuster 38 524 13.8 76t 3
Johnson 36 423 11.8 45t 3
McDonald 32 242 7.6 22 3
Conner 30 242 8.1 26t 2
Washington 30 578 19.3 79t 3
Switzer 8 27 3.4 8 0
Vannett 7 70 10.0 17 0
Tr.Edmunds 5 41 8.2 11 0
Jones 4 61 15.3 28 0
Moncrief 4 18 4.5 11 0
Snell 3 23 7.7 14 0
Cain 2 40 20.0 35 0
Nix 2 4 2.0 4 0
Grimble 1 3 3.0 3 0
Holton 1 22 22.0 18 0
TEAM 242 2552 10.545 79t 15
OPPONENTS 254 2843 11.193 58t 19
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Fitzpatrick 5 130 26.0 96t 1
Haden 2 16 8.0 16 0
Bush 2 6 3.0 6 0
Sutton 1 26 26.0 26 0
Kelly 1 10 10.0 10 0
Watt 1 7 7.0 7 0
Tr.Edmunds 1 2 2.0 2 0
Hilton 1 1 1.0 1 0
Barron 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 15 198 13.2 96t 1
OPPONENTS 13 178 13.692 43 0
SACKS NO.
Watt 12.5
Dupree 8.5
Heyward 7.0
Hargrave 4.0
Tuitt 3.5
Barron 2.0
Alualu 1.0
Bush 1.0
Hilton 1.0
Sutton 1.0
Williams 1.0
Chickillo 0.5
TEAM 43.0
OPPONENTS 19.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Berry 55 2534 46.1 41.309 18 62 0
TEAM 55 2534 46.073 41.309 18 62 0
OPPONENTS 55 2538 46.145 41.145 21 59 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sutton 1 8 8.0 8 0
Johnson 11 78 7.1 14 0
Switzer 8 29 3.6 13 0
TEAM 20 115 5.75 14 0
OPPONENTS 24 202 8.417 20 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Whyte 4 88 22.0 34 0
Switzer 9 166 18.4 26 0
Holton 3 55 18.3 21 0
Brooks-James 2 32 16.0 16 0
TEAM 18 341 18.944 34 0
OPPONENTS 35 771 22.029 46 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Barron 0 0 1
Bush 0 0 4
Conner 1 0 0
DeCastro 0 1 0
Dupree 0 0 2
Feiler 0 2 0
Fitzpatrick 0 0 2
Foster 0 1 0
Heyward 0 0 1
Hodges 1 1 0
Holton 0 0 1
Johnson 3 0 0
McDonald 1 0 0
Nelson 0 0 1
Pouncey 3 0 0
Roethlisberger 1 1 0
Rudolph 4 0 0
Samuels 1 0 0
Smith-Schuster 1 1 0
Switzer 1 1 0
Villanueva 0 1 0
Washington 1 0 0
Watt 0 0 3
Williams 0 1 0
TEAM 18 10 15
OPPONENTS 26 7 6
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 37 73 72 54 0 236
OPPONENTS 54 64 46 58 3 225
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Boswell 0 0 0 0 23 23 23 25 51 0 92
Conner 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Johnson 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
McDonald 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Smith-Schuster 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Washington 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Samuels 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Fitzpatrick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Snell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 22 6 15 0 23 23 23 25 51 0 201
OPPONENTS 24 5 19 0 23 24 16 22 48 2 196
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Boswell 1/ 1 9/ 9 5/ 5 7/ 8 1/ 2
TEAM 1/ 1 9/ 9 5/ 5 7/ 8 1/ 2
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 7/ 7 6/ 6 4/ 7 0/ 3