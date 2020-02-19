https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Pittsburgh-5-Toronto-2-15066329.php
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|—
|5
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 23 (Letang, Crosby), 11:41 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Angello 1 (Pettersson, Lafferty), 17:03.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Zucker 17 (Rust, Crosby), 2:52 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Hornqvist, McCann), 7:11 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Blueger 9 (Crosby, Rust), 12:35. 6, Toronto, Matthews 43 (Muzzin, Nylander), 16:35. 7, Toronto, Clifford 7 (Spezza, Marincin), 18:01.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 13-14-9_36. Pittsburgh 12-4-8_24.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 3 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 24-12-6 (24 shots-19 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 20-8-1 (36-34).
A_18,466 (18,387). T_2:30.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Bevan Mills.
