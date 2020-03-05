Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 59 36.1 514-1056 .487 117-328 386-421 .917 1531 25.9
Ayton 30 33.2 255-465 .548 0-3 60-78 .769 570 19.0
Oubre 56 34.5 373-826 .452 108-307 192-246 .780 1046 18.7
Rubio 54 31.4 235-575 .409 60-175 155-185 .838 685 12.7
Kaminsky 32 22.4 127-279 .455 39-112 59-88 .670 352 11.0
Baynes 39 21.3 160-328 .488 45-136 48-66 .727 413 10.6
Saric 55 24.3 196-434 .452 64-200 71-84 .845 527 9.6
Bridges 62 26.6 192-378 .508 52-148 82-98 .837 518 8.4
C.Johnson 49 20.3 136-325 .418 91-229 35-46 .761 398 8.1
T.Johnson 31 16.6 65-171 .380 24-83 24-32 .750 178 5.7
Diallo 41 10.4 82-124 .661 1-2 30-35 .857 195 4.8
Carter 47 14.6 74-184 .402 41-101 15-19 .789 204 4.3
Okobo 52 13.3 72-178 .404 25-69 46-67 .687 215 4.1
Jerome 25 10.9 34-96 .354 11-40 11-14 .786 90 3.6
Lecque 4 6.5 4-10 .400 0-4 2-2 1.000 10 2.5
Bolden 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-3 2-2 1.000 6 2.0
Owens 3 5.0 1-5 .200 0-2 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Harper 3 2.7 1-4 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 62 241.2 2523-5446 .463 678-1944 1220-1485 .822 6944 112.0
OPPONENTS 62 241.2 2552-5397 .473 726-1990 1206-1543 .782 7036 113.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 26 216 242 4.1 379 6.4 177 1 43 231 14
Ayton 123 237 360 12.0 57 1.9 97 0 22 71 51
Oubre 67 294 361 6.4 85 1.5 192 0 71 83 40
Rubio 40 202 242 4.5 475 8.8 134 0 83 148 9
Kaminsky 30 128 158 4.9 71 2.2 69 0 13 33 10
Baynes 62 150 212 5.4 64 1.6 131 0 8 44 20
Saric 81 240 321 5.8 106 1.9 123 0 30 70 13
Bridges 53 186 239 3.9 107 1.7 136 0 90 60 36
C.Johnson 39 101 140 2.9 52 1.1 72 0 30 29 16
T.Johnson 10 42 52 1.7 50 1.6 43 0 12 24 8
Diallo 25 89 114 2.8 20 .5 52 0 10 27 11
Carter 23 62 85 1.8 63 1.3 69 0 36 28 11
Okobo 15 72 87 1.7 110 2.1 49 0 24 37 4
Jerome 6 33 39 1.6 40 1.6 25 0 14 18 3
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 2 .5 2 0 0 1 0
Bolden 3 5 8 2.7 0 .0 6 0 2 0 2
Owens 2 1 3 1.0 0 .0 1 0 1 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 605 2058 2663 43.0 1681 27.1 1378 1 489 938 248
OPPONENTS 575 2140 2715 43.8 1476 23.8 1420 2 507 1000 349