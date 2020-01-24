https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15001135.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|41
|35.9
|375-738
|.508
|76-212
|262-285
|.919
|1088
|26.5
|Oubre
|42
|34.0
|272-597
|.456
|75-219
|145-186
|.780
|764
|18.2
|Ayton
|14
|31.8
|108-202
|.535
|0-1
|30-36
|.833
|246
|17.6
|Rubio
|37
|32.2
|177-431
|.411
|44-131
|94-114
|.825
|492
|13.3
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|44
|25.1
|160-367
|.436
|56-175
|53-62
|.855
|429
|9.8
|C.Johnson
|38
|19.8
|102-243
|.420
|66-166
|27-36
|.750
|297
|7.8
|Bridges
|44
|23.9
|123-233
|.528
|27-81
|56-70
|.800
|329
|7.5
|T.Johnson
|28
|16.9
|59-157
|.376
|20-74
|22-30
|.733
|160
|5.7
|Okobo
|35
|12.3
|52-131
|.397
|19-52
|40-59
|.678
|163
|4.7
|Diallo
|28
|9.2
|52-79
|.658
|1-2
|21-25
|.840
|126
|4.5
|Carter
|29
|13.6
|38-101
|.376
|21-55
|7-9
|.778
|104
|3.6
|Jerome
|14
|10.9
|17-53
|.321
|6-21
|4-5
|.800
|44
|3.1
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|241.7
|1808-3911
|.462
|492-1428
|864-1066
|.811
|4972
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|44
|241.7
|1827-3861
|.473
|522-1403
|843-1096
|.769
|5019
|114.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|24
|143
|167
|4.1
|258
|6.3
|126
|1
|33
|159
|9
|Oubre
|49
|221
|270
|6.4
|65
|1.5
|141
|0
|59
|66
|32
|Ayton
|50
|117
|167
|11.9
|26
|1.9
|42
|0
|7
|23
|21
|Rubio
|27
|146
|173
|4.7
|340
|9.2
|92
|0
|50
|99
|9
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|67
|209
|276
|6.3
|84
|1.9
|98
|0
|27
|56
|11
|C.Johnson
|35
|81
|116
|3.1
|36
|.9
|56
|0
|17
|24
|12
|Bridges
|34
|133
|167
|3.8
|58
|1.3
|87
|0
|60
|39
|19
|T.Johnson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|47
|1.7
|38
|0
|10
|22
|7
|Okobo
|12
|40
|52
|1.5
|75
|2.1
|32
|0
|16
|15
|4
|Diallo
|17
|54
|71
|2.5
|14
|.5
|26
|0
|6
|14
|4
|Carter
|12
|40
|52
|1.8
|40
|1.4
|41
|0
|21
|22
|8
|Jerome
|4
|16
|20
|1.4
|24
|1.7
|16
|0
|12
|9
|2
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|425
|1505
|1930
|43.9
|1200
|27.3
|980
|1
|338
|642
|167
|OPPONENTS
|392
|1559
|1951
|44.3
|1050
|23.9
|1019
|2
|348
|696
|249
