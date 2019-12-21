AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 25 35.6 219-431 .508 54-135 127-141 .901 619 24.8
Ayton 2 29.0 18-33 .545 0-0 0-1 .000 36 18.0
Oubre 28 32.8 172-389 .442 46-136 100-126 .794 490 17.5
Rubio 23 31.8 113-283 .399 26-85 61-72 .847 313 13.6
Baynes 19 22.6 94-177 .531 31-81 31-43 .721 250 13.2
Saric 28 28.6 119-268 .444 47-136 41-47 .872 326 11.6
Kaminsky 28 23.6 116-263 .441 36-106 51-78 .654 319 11.4
C.Johnson 25 21.0 79-181 .436 50-123 21-25 .840 229 9.2
Bridges 28 21.9 67-141 .475 13-47 43-54 .796 190 6.8
T.Johnson 20 19.0 44-116 .379 18-58 20-26 .769 126 6.3
Diallo 19 9.9 45-64 .703 1-1 17-19 .895 108 5.7
Okobo 20 11.1 33-78 .423 11-30 20-32 .625 97 4.9
Carter 19 14.5 27-75 .360 15-43 6-6 1.000 75 3.9
Jerome 8 13.4 10-39 .256 4-15 3-3 1.000 27 3.4
Harper 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Lecque 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 28 242.7 1156-2539 .455 352-997 541-673 .804 3205 114.5
OPPONENTS 28 242.7 1162-2450 .474 323-881 567-732 .775 3214 114.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 16 82 98 3.9 157 6.3 75 0 16 95 8
Ayton 10 13 23 11.5 3 1.5 4 0 1 2 5
Oubre 35 131 166 5.9 39 1.4 93 0 40 47 23
Rubio 18 90 108 4.7 217 9.4 58 0 29 51 4
Baynes 27 74 101 5.3 44 2.3 77 0 5 24 15
Saric 48 160 208 7.4 62 2.2 80 0 22 40 10
Kaminsky 28 121 149 5.3 68 2.4 63 0 13 28 10
C.Johnson 25 54 79 3.2 25 1.0 40 0 15 18 7
Bridges 26 86 112 4.0 36 1.3 52 0 37 25 11
T.Johnson 5 31 36 1.8 42 2.1 30 0 7 19 7
Diallo 14 41 55 2.9 10 .5 21 0 2 12 4
Okobo 4 18 22 1.1 45 2.3 18 0 9 9 2
Carter 10 29 39 2.1 31 1.6 30 0 15 15 6
Jerome 2 11 13 1.6 18 2.3 10 0 11 7 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 268 941 1209 43.2 797 28.5 651 0 222 403 112
OPPONENTS 258 1034 1292 46.1 670 23.9 678 2 223 476 166