https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15040616.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|54
|13
|33
|46
|17
|22
|2
|0
|1
|140
|.093
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|51
|17
|27
|44
|-6
|24
|3
|0
|2
|114
|.149
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|54
|11
|29
|40
|12
|25
|3
|0
|3
|99
|.111
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|54
|13
|22
|35
|5
|26
|4
|0
|4
|154
|.084
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|54
|17
|15
|32
|-11
|24
|4
|4
|4
|133
|.128
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|54
|14
|16
|30
|-2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|131
|.107
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|54
|9
|17
|26
|3
|16
|6
|0
|3
|121
|.074
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|53
|7
|17
|24
|1
|27
|3
|1
|0
|105
|.067
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|43
|7
|11
|18
|3
|39
|1
|0
|1
|67
|.104
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|54
|7
|9
|16
|-3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.076
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|34
|9
|5
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|51
|.176
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|36
|3
|11
|14
|13
|24
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|48
|5
|8
|13
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.096
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|43
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.106
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|48
|3
|8
|11
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|34
|1
|8
|9
|7
|19
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|18
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|21
|2
|3
|5
|-7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|165
|273
|438
|10
|401
|34
|6
|24
|1715
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|157
|257
|414
|-29
|474
|31
|6
|20
|1547
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|32
|1702
|2.61
|15
|11
|3
|1
|74
|781
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|27
|1431
|2.89
|13
|6
|4
|2
|69
|687
|0.9
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|3
|135
|3.56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|73
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|3301
|2.8
|29
|18
|7
|3
|151
|1541
|.899
|165
|273
|401
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|3301
|2.93
|25
|20
|9
|2
|158
|1708
|.904
|157
|257
|474
