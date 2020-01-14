THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 14, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 46 13 26 39 13 22 2 0 1 120 .108
F 11 Travis Konecny 43 14 25 39 -3 20 2 0 1 101 .139
F 93 Jakub Voracek 46 8 28 36 10 21 2 0 1 77 .104
F 28 Claude Giroux 46 13 18 31 7 24 4 0 4 140 .093
F 13 Kevin Hayes 46 14 12 26 -12 18 3 2 4 114 .123
D 9 Ivan Provorov 46 9 15 24 1 16 6 0 3 105 .086
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 46 12 12 24 0 6 2 0 1 107 .112
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 45 5 12 17 -3 25 3 0 0 85 .059
D 6 Travis Sanheim 46 7 8 15 -3 18 0 0 0 75 .093
D 5 Philippe Myers 28 3 11 14 15 18 0 0 0 33 .091
F 49 Joel Farabee 37 3 9 12 -1 37 0 0 0 55 .055
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 40 5 7 12 -2 20 1 0 1 70 .071
F 12 Michael Raffl 36 4 7 11 -5 4 0 0 1 38 .105
D 61 Justin Braun 42 2 8 10 -10 10 0 0 0 52 .038
F 21 Scott Laughton 26 5 5 10 -1 8 0 0 1 36 .139
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 40 4 5 9 0 8 0 0 0 42 .095
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
D 8 Robert Hagg 27 1 5 6 3 14 0 0 0 22 .045
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 13 2 2 4 -5 4 1 0 0 26 .077
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 10 Andy Andreoff 13 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .200
D 59 Mark Friedman 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 15 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 141 233 374 -12 344 29 3 19 1458 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 137 225 362 -1 405 25 5 17 1334 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 32 1702 2.61 15 11 3 1 74 781 0.905 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 21 1083 3.16 9 5 3 0 57 547 0.896 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2817 2.85 24 16 6 1 131 1328 .897 141 233 344
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2817 2.98 22 16 8 1 137 1454 .903 137 225 405