THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 39 12 24 36 -2 16 2 0 1 89 .135
F 14 Sean Couturier 42 12 22 34 10 18 2 0 1 107 .112
F 93 Jakub Voracek 42 8 25 33 7 21 2 0 1 69 .116
F 28 Claude Giroux 42 13 17 30 9 24 4 0 4 135 .096
D 9 Ivan Provorov 42 9 15 24 2 16 6 0 3 96 .094
F 13 Kevin Hayes 42 12 11 23 -8 16 2 1 3 106 .113
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 42 12 11 23 4 6 2 0 1 104 .115
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 41 5 12 17 -2 23 3 0 0 79 .063
F 49 Joel Farabee 33 3 9 12 -1 35 0 0 0 51 .059
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 39 5 7 12 -5 20 1 0 1 68 .074
D 6 Travis Sanheim 42 4 8 12 1 18 0 0 0 66 .061
D 5 Philippe Myers 24 3 8 11 17 14 0 0 0 26 .115
D 61 Justin Braun 42 2 8 10 -10 10 0 0 0 52 .038
F 21 Scott Laughton 22 5 5 10 -1 8 0 0 1 31 .161
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 36 4 5 9 -1 6 0 0 0 40 .100
F 12 Michael Raffl 32 3 6 9 -8 2 0 0 1 32 .094
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 9 1 2 3 -2 4 1 0 0 21 .048
D 8 Robert Hagg 23 0 3 3 -1 12 0 0 0 19 .000
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 18 1 2 3 -4 4 0 0 0 13 .077
F 10 Andy Andreoff 13 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 72 David Kase 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 15 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 42 129 215 344 -7 316 28 2 18 1348 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 124 203 327 -5 371 24 5 15 1214 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 29 1518 2.61 13 10 3 1 66 694 0.905 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 20 1021 3.06 9 5 2 0 52 514 0.899 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 42 2570 2.81 22 15 5 1 118 1208 .898 129 215 316
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2570 2.98 20 15 7 0 125 1344 .904 124 203 371