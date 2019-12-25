THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 34 11 22 33 2 14 2 0 1 78 .141
F 14 Sean Couturier 37 9 20 29 8 14 1 0 1 97 .093
F 93 Jakub Voracek 37 8 19 27 6 21 2 0 1 63 .127
F 28 Claude Giroux 37 11 14 25 7 22 3 0 4 112 .098
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 37 12 11 23 8 6 2 0 1 93 .129
F 13 Kevin Hayes 37 11 11 22 -4 16 2 1 2 95 .116
D 9 Ivan Provorov 37 8 14 22 7 16 5 0 3 82 .098
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 36 5 11 16 4 19 3 0 0 72 .069
F 49 Joel Farabee 28 3 9 12 1 35 0 0 0 44 .068
D 6 Travis Sanheim 37 4 8 12 4 16 0 0 0 61 .066
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 34 5 6 11 1 20 1 0 1 57 .088
D 5 Philippe Myers 21 3 8 11 18 14 0 0 0 24 .125
F 21 Scott Laughton 19 4 5 9 0 0 0 0 1 24 .167
F 12 Michael Raffl 28 3 6 9 -4 2 0 0 1 28 .107
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 31 3 5 8 1 6 0 0 0 31 .097
D 61 Justin Braun 37 0 7 7 -10 10 0 0 0 47 .000
F 48 Morgan Frost 17 2 5 7 -1 4 0 1 0 30 .067
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 5 1 2 3 1 2 1 0 0 11 .091
D 8 Robert Hagg 21 0 3 3 -3 10 0 0 0 17 .000
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 14 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 8 .125
F 10 Andy Andreoff 10 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 10 .000
F 72 David Kase 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 14 0 1 1 -6 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 117 197 314 41 286 25 2 17 1184 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 101 166 267 -50 339 19 3 11 1073 .094

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 25 1347 2.27 13 7 3 1 51 606 0.916 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 17 894 3.02 8 4 2 0 45 462 0.903 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2266 2.59 21 11 5 1 96 1068 .906 117 197 286
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2266 3.05 16 15 6 0 113 1180 .901 101 166 339