https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-14925615.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|33
|11
|21
|32
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|76
|.145
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|36
|9
|19
|28
|7
|14
|1
|0
|1
|95
|.095
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|36
|8
|18
|26
|6
|19
|2
|0
|1
|61
|.131
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|36
|11
|13
|24
|6
|22
|3
|0
|4
|109
|.101
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|36
|8
|14
|22
|8
|16
|5
|0
|3
|79
|.101
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|36
|12
|9
|21
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|91
|.132
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|36
|9
|11
|20
|-6
|16
|2
|1
|1
|92
|.098
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|35
|5
|11
|16
|4
|19
|3
|0
|0
|70
|.071
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|27
|3
|8
|11
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|5
|6
|11
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|55
|.091
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|20
|3
|8
|11
|17
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|19
|4
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.167
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|28
|3
|6
|9
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.107
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|36
|2
|7
|9
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.035
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|30
|3
|5
|8
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|16
|2
|5
|7
|-1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|36
|0
|5
|5
|-13
|10
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.000
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|21
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|13
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|112
|187
|299
|26
|278
|24
|2
|16
|1154
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|100
|164
|264
|-34
|327
|19
|2
|11
|1038
|.096
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|24
|1287
|2.33
|12
|7
|3
|1
|50
|571
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|17
|894
|3.02
|8
|4
|2
|0
|45
|462
|0.903
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2206
|2.64
|20
|11
|5
|1
|95
|1033
|.904
|112
|187
|278
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2206
|3.0
|16
|14
|6
|0
|108
|1150
|.903
|100
|164
|327
View Comments