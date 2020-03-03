Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 43 30.3 323-684 .472 54-158 301-370 .814 1001 23.3
Harris 61 34.6 460-969 .475 109-299 145-180 .806 1174 19.2
Simmons 54 35.7 361-617 .585 2-6 178-284 .627 902 16.7
Richardson 47 30.7 244-568 .430 69-212 98-124 .790 655 13.9
Horford 56 30.6 263-605 .435 81-245 47-64 .734 654 11.7
Burks 7 20.3 26-68 .382 9-29 10-11 .909 71 10.1
Korkmaz 60 21.8 210-485 .433 118-300 47-65 .723 585 9.8
Milton 28 17.8 86-173 .497 41-88 32-40 .800 245 8.8
Burke 25 13.2 59-127 .465 16-38 13-18 .722 147 5.9
Ennis 49 15.8 100-226 .442 37-106 48-61 .787 285 5.8
Scott 59 17.0 116-289 .401 66-189 24-27 .889 322 5.5
Robinson 8 15.3 20-42 .476 0-10 2-2 1.000 42 5.3
Thybulle 53 19.6 88-218 .404 48-133 24-39 .615 248 4.7
Neto 46 11.2 68-158 .430 24-65 18-22 .818 178 3.9
O'Quinn 25 10.2 35-72 .486 7-23 10-19 .526 87 3.5
Pelle 18 9.6 18-33 .545 0-0 6-12 .500 42 2.3
Shayok 2 5.0 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Smith 7 4.6 3-11 .273 0-3 2-4 .500 8 1.1
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
TEAM 61 241.2 2483-5353 .464 682-1908 1005-1344 .748 6653 109.1
OPPONENTS 61 241.2 2400-5235 .458 621-1759 1106-1490 .742 6527 107.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 117 389 506 11.8 134 3.1 148 1 37 131 58
Harris 46 362 408 6.7 191 3.1 138 0 48 90 34
Simmons 108 315 423 7.8 442 8.2 173 0 115 192 32
Richardson 37 124 161 3.4 147 3.1 118 0 45 91 32
Horford 83 290 373 6.7 222 4.0 122 0 50 57 51
Burks 2 19 21 3.0 13 1.9 9 0 4 4 0
Korkmaz 16 122 138 2.3 62 1.0 82 0 31 45 15
Milton 9 52 61 2.2 55 2.0 55 0 12 30 5
Burke 15 20 35 1.4 53 2.1 21 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 102 150 3.1 41 .8 85 0 23 31 14
Scott 47 148 195 3.3 36 .6 74 0 19 21 5
Robinson 8 8 16 2.0 6 .8 9 0 6 3 1
Thybulle 29 50 79 1.5 62 1.2 117 0 75 42 40
Neto 11 39 50 1.1 68 1.5 38 0 21 36 5
O'Quinn 32 64 96 3.8 35 1.4 34 0 5 18 22
Pelle 15 44 59 3.3 7 .4 37 0 1 13 25
Shayok 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 0 2 2 .3 2 .3 4 0 3 2 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
TEAM 623 2154 2777 45.5 1577 25.9 1268 1 503 870 340
OPPONENTS 529 2046 2575 42.2 1372 22.5 1237 2 422 866 236