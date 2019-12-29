https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14937383.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|29
|30.9
|224-470
|.477
|38-112
|201-241
|.834
|687
|23.7
|Harris
|35
|34.4
|270-556
|.486
|55-162
|93-117
|.795
|688
|19.7
|Richardson
|27
|31.7
|149-344
|.433
|49-135
|54-71
|.761
|401
|14.9
|Simmons
|33
|35.2
|194-346
|.561
|2-5
|84-145
|.579
|474
|14.4
|Horford
|31
|30.5
|161-350
|.460
|43-125
|27-39
|.692
|392
|12.6
|Korkmaz
|34
|20.8
|104-241
|.432
|55-145
|19-25
|.760
|282
|8.3
|Ennis
|35
|17.6
|83-180
|.461
|32-86
|39-51
|.765
|237
|6.8
|Burke
|16
|14.8
|42-90
|.467
|12-26
|11-14
|.786
|107
|6.7
|Scott
|35
|18.7
|78-181
|.431
|44-123
|12-15
|.800
|212
|6.1
|Thybulle
|30
|17.6
|49-112
|.438
|31-67
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.8
|Neto
|28
|11.6
|44-90
|.489
|16-35
|6-8
|.750
|110
|3.9
|Milton
|10
|8.3
|13-36
|.361
|4-19
|7-9
|.778
|37
|3.7
|O'Quinn
|18
|9.4
|24-48
|.500
|6-16
|3-8
|.375
|57
|3.2
|Pelle
|7
|9.0
|6-9
|.667
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|16
|2.3
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|241.4
|1442-3054
|.472
|387-1056
|576-775
|.743
|3847
|109.9
|OPPONENTS
|35
|241.4
|1362-2991
|.455
|338-964
|618-836
|.739
|3680
|105.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|76
|285
|361
|12.4
|91
|3.1
|101
|1
|23
|88
|41
|Harris
|28
|208
|236
|6.7
|107
|3.1
|84
|0
|29
|61
|24
|Richardson
|24
|71
|95
|3.5
|88
|3.3
|76
|0
|29
|58
|18
|Simmons
|56
|176
|232
|7.0
|287
|8.7
|112
|0
|74
|119
|21
|Horford
|50
|155
|205
|6.6
|118
|3.8
|73
|0
|32
|34
|31
|Korkmaz
|7
|70
|77
|2.3
|27
|.8
|49
|0
|19
|24
|7
|Ennis
|41
|81
|122
|3.5
|34
|1.0
|68
|0
|15
|22
|12
|Burke
|12
|15
|27
|1.7
|40
|2.5
|14
|0
|7
|8
|1
|Scott
|23
|89
|112
|3.2
|22
|.6
|45
|0
|11
|13
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.2
|62
|0
|43
|28
|22
|Neto
|3
|26
|29
|1.0
|42
|1.5
|20
|0
|14
|25
|2
|Milton
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|7
|.7
|13
|0
|1
|12
|0
|O'Quinn
|19
|42
|61
|3.4
|23
|1.3
|24
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Pelle
|4
|15
|19
|2.7
|4
|.6
|12
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|352
|1264
|1616
|46.2
|927
|26.5
|753
|1
|300
|541
|203
|OPPONENTS
|285
|1130
|1415
|40.4
|757
|21.6
|732
|2
|269
|508
|140
