Winnipeg 0 1 1 2
Philadelphia 2 1 1 4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 11 (Braun, Provorov), 2:06. 2, Philadelphia, Laughton 12 (Braun), 9:03.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Couturier 19 (Voracek, Niskanen), 14:50. 4, Winnipeg, Morrissey 5 (Ehlers, Scheifele), 18:04.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 26 (Wheeler, Pionk), 3:00 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Pitlick 7 (Braun, Hagg), 9:34.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-15-4_29. Philadelphia 12-4-14_30.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 26-19-5 (30 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 19-12-3 (29-27).

A_19,870 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brian Mach.