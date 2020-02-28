Philadelphia 115, N.Y. Knicks 106
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harkless
|26:27
|6-9
|0-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|17
|Randle
|38:02
|11-18
|6-8
|3-10
|5
|3
|30
|Portis
|21:56
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Barrett
|35:23
|6-13
|3-4
|1-6
|5
|3
|15
|Payton
|35:34
|7-15
|4-6
|2-6
|12
|0
|18
|Robinson
|31:36
|3-3
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|2
|6
|Bullock
|17:31
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Trier
|10:04
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Ellington
|8:45
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Knox II
|7:50
|0-3
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Smith Jr.
|6:50
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|42-83
|14-24
|9-39
|28
|11
|106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Harkless 5-7, Randle 2-4, Portis 1-5, Barrett 0-1, Bullock 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Ellington 0-2, Payton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Barrett 3, Smith Jr. 2, Harkless, Portis, Randle).
Steals: 2 (Ellington, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|35:23
|14-21
|3-3
|1-7
|7
|4
|34
|Robinson III
|21:05
|2-6
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|4
|Horford
|33:39
|5-10
|1-2
|1-7
|9
|1
|15
|Milton
|31:34
|6-7
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|19
|Richardson
|34:10
|5-13
|1-2
|1-7
|3
|2
|11
|Korkmaz
|25:30
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Burks
|17:57
|2-10
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Thybulle
|14:41
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|6
|O'Quinn
|14:21
|1-2
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|4
|3
|Scott
|11:40
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|45-91
|10-13
|11-44
|32
|17
|115
Percentages: FG .495, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Milton 5-5, Horford 4-4, Harris 3-6, Korkmaz 1-3, Scott 1-3, Burks 1-4, Thybulle 0-2, Richardson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Milton 2, Richardson 2, Harris, Horford, O'Quinn).
Turnovers: 6 (Harris, Horford, Korkmaz, Milton, Robinson III, Scott).
Steals: 5 (Harris, Horford, Milton, Richardson, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: None..
|New York
|21
|25
|33
|27
|—
|106
|Philadelphia
|26
|35
|26
|28
|—
|115
A_20,175 (20,478).