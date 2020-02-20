Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Watson 15 2-5 2-2 2-4 0 3 6
Diallo 38 6-15 3-4 7-8 2 2 18
Duke 24 0-6 0-1 0-2 3 3 0
Pipkins 32 5-7 3-4 0-3 4 4 16
Reeves 15 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 6
White 30 3-8 4-4 0-2 7 3 11
Young 24 5-8 1-3 2-9 3 4 11
Holt 19 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Gantt 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 13-18 11-30 21 22 73

Percentages: FG .439, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Pipkins 3-5, Diallo 3-6, Reeves 2-3, Holt 1-3, White 1-4, Gantt 0-1, Duke 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Young 2, Diallo, Watson).

Turnovers: 11 (Watson 3, Diallo 2, White 2, Duke, Holt, Reeves, Young).

Steals: 10 (Duke 5, Diallo 2, Young 2, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGETOWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pickett 39 3-8 5-7 3-12 1 1 12
Wahab 21 2-2 3-4 0-2 0 3 7
Allen 35 4-9 7-10 0-1 3 4 16
Blair 37 7-16 4-4 0-5 2 2 20
Mosely 40 1-5 4-5 0-4 2 5 6
Ighoefe 19 0-1 0-0 1-6 0 2 0
McClung 8 0-3 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Muresan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-44 25-32 5-31 8 18 63

Percentages: FG .386, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Blair 2-8, Allen 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Mosely 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighoefe, Mosely, Wahab).

Turnovers: 14 (Pickett 3, Wahab 3, Allen 2, Mosely 2, Blair, Ighoefe, McClung, Muresan).

Steals: 7 (Mosely 3, Pickett 2, Allen, McClung).

Technical Fouls: None.

Providence 30 43 73
Georgetown 34 29 63

.