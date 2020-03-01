Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nuhu 31 7-13 0-1 0-8 0 2 14
Walker 18 4-9 0-0 3-3 1 4 10
Greeley 16 0-1 2-3 1-2 0 1 2
Hauser 31 3-10 2-3 1-5 2 2 9
Woods 36 6-16 4-4 0-5 7 3 17
Goolsby 27 6-10 6-6 6-9 1 2 18
Hamrick 25 6-13 0-1 1-4 3 2 16
Burke 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Whitaker 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 33-75 14-18 12-37 16 19 89

Percentages: FG .440, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Hamrick 4-9, Walker 2-4, Burke 1-2, Woods 1-3, Hauser 1-6, Goolsby 0-1, Greeley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nuhu 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Nuhu 3, Woods 3, Burke, Goolsby, Greeley, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Woods 4, Hamrick 2, Burke, Nuhu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WEBER ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fuller 21 7-11 0-0 3-6 0 2 14
Kozak 23 2-7 1-3 0-3 1 3 7
Davis 32 6-8 0-0 1-3 2 1 12
Harding 33 9-17 2-2 1-2 1 1 20
John 38 6-16 6-7 1-6 4 2 19
Zdor 25 1-4 0-0 3-18 0 4 2
Cunningham 20 1-3 2-2 0-3 3 0 5
Barnes 8 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Totals 200 34-68 11-14 9-42 11 14 83

Percentages: FG .500, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kozak 2-5, Cunningham 1-2, John 1-4, Davis 0-1, Harding 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Fuller 2, Kozak 2, Davis).

Turnovers: 14 (Harding 6, Fuller 3, Cunningham 2, Davis 2, Zdor).

Steals: 3 (Davis 2, Harding).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland St. 46 43 89
Weber St. 42 41 83

A_5,422 (11,592).