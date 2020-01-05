PORTLAND 76, SAN FRANCISCO 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bouyea
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|1
|7
|Minlend
|32
|6-12
|1-3
|0-4
|2
|4
|15
|Kunen
|29
|1-2
|3-4
|6-9
|0
|2
|5
|Shabazz
|25
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|5
|8
|Ratinho
|24
|1-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|3
|Lull
|23
|9-11
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|20
|Raitanen
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Ryuny
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Anderson
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jurkatamm
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|6-9
|11-32
|14
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lull 2-3, Minlend 2-5, Shabazz 2-6, Ryuny 1-3, Bouyea 1-4, Ratinho 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Raitanen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bouyea 2, Lull, Ratinho).
Turnovers: 19 (Bouyea 5, Minlend 4, Kunen 3, Shabazz 3, Lull 2, Raitanen, Ratinho).
Steals: 7 (Kunen 2, Shabazz 2, Bouyea, Minlend, Ratinho).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter
|35
|4-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|Walker
|31
|5-9
|6-6
|0-5
|6
|1
|19
|Fahrensohn
|30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|7
|Adams
|25
|1-5
|7-8
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Ferebee
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Tryon
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Diabate
|16
|3-6
|1-4
|4-5
|0
|4
|7
|Akwuba
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|6
|Harewood
|7
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|19-24
|7-26
|15
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .490, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Walker 3-4, Porter 2-4, Harewood 1-1, Fahrensohn 1-3, Tryon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 3, Diabate, Tryon).
Turnovers: 13 (Adams 2, Akwuba 2, Fahrensohn 2, Ferebee 2, Tryon 2, Diabate, Porter, Walker).
Steals: 9 (Adams 4, Porter 3, Fahrensohn, Ferebee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Francisco
|26
|39
|—
|65
|Portland
|32
|44
|—
|76
A_1,745 (4,852).