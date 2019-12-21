PITTSBURGH 79, BINGHAMTON 53
Tinsley 4-11 1-2 9, Sessoms 9-19 0-1 23, Sarr 2-4 0-2 4, Hjalmarsson 3-6 0-0 7, Mills 0-4 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Petcash 2-5 0-0 5, J.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 1-5 53.
Johnson 3-6 1-1 9, McGowens 3-7 5-6 13, Champagnie 6-13 2-4 14, Toney 4-5 2-2 10, Murphy 4-10 0-0 11, Coulibaly 4-8 1-4 9, Hamilton 4-7 0-1 8, T.Brown 1-6 1-2 3, Ezeakudo 0-1 0-0 0, George 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Starzynski 0-0 0-0 0, Aiken 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 12-20 79.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 8-30 (Sessoms 5-11, J.Brown 1-1, Hjalmarsson 1-3, Petcash 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Gallagher 0-1, Mills 0-2, Sarr 0-2, Tinsley 0-5), Pittsburgh 7-19 (Murphy 3-7, Johnson 2-4, McGowens 2-5, Ezeakudo 0-1, Champagnie 0-2). Rebounds_Binghamton 34 (Sarr 9), Pittsburgh 34 (Champagnie 11). Assists_Binghamton 12 (Sessoms 5), Pittsburgh 17 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Binghamton 14, Pittsburgh 11.