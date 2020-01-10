https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-14964882.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|38
|30.9
|255-536
|.476
|98-238
|106-131
|.809
|714
|18.8
|Vucevic
|27
|31.3
|197-433
|.455
|43-120
|64-82
|.780
|501
|18.6
|Ross
|36
|25.1
|165-400
|.413
|75-224
|73-86
|.849
|478
|13.3
|Gordon
|33
|31.1
|163-398
|.410
|35-129
|70-100
|.700
|431
|13.1
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|37
|26.6
|171-375
|.456
|17-67
|58-78
|.744
|417
|11.3
|Augustin
|38
|26.0
|126-319
|.395
|46-131
|113-129
|.876
|411
|10.8
|Bamba
|34
|15.4
|79-173
|.457
|22-66
|13-20
|.650
|193
|5.7
|Carter-Williams
|19
|16.3
|35-93
|.376
|7-30
|22-31
|.710
|99
|5.2
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Iwundu
|24
|16.6
|33-94
|.351
|4-24
|31-35
|.886
|101
|4.2
|Birch
|24
|21.5
|36-73
|.493
|0-1
|26-47
|.553
|98
|4.1
|Frazier
|11
|3.9
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.6
|Magette
|7
|3.0
|4-10
|.400
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.3
|Johnson
|2
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jefferson
|12
|3.9
|3-8
|.375
|0-0
|2-6
|.333
|8
|0.7
|TEAM
|38
|240.0
|1448-3338
|.434
|390-1165
|656-853
|.769
|3942
|103.7
|OPPONENTS
|38
|240.0
|1471-3281
|.448
|447-1268
|541-722
|.749
|3930
|103.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|4
|96
|100
|2.6
|123
|3.2
|95
|0
|39
|73
|7
|Vucevic
|72
|231
|303
|11.2
|92
|3.4
|55
|0
|24
|31
|26
|Ross
|9
|91
|100
|2.8
|31
|.9
|55
|0
|35
|36
|11
|Gordon
|56
|192
|248
|7.5
|91
|2.8
|66
|0
|23
|54
|19
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|15
|99
|114
|3.1
|166
|4.5
|74
|0
|49
|72
|7
|Augustin
|15
|76
|91
|2.4
|183
|4.8
|44
|0
|27
|52
|1
|Bamba
|49
|127
|176
|5.2
|21
|.6
|63
|0
|13
|32
|44
|Carter-Williams
|18
|42
|60
|3.2
|38
|2.0
|27
|0
|20
|17
|8
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Iwundu
|15
|50
|65
|2.7
|22
|.9
|31
|1
|14
|13
|7
|Birch
|45
|76
|121
|5.0
|26
|1.1
|53
|0
|14
|15
|17
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.4
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Magette
|1
|3
|4
|.6
|3
|.4
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|9
|15
|1.2
|4
|.3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|TEAM
|387
|1323
|1710
|45.0
|866
|22.8
|684
|1
|332
|492
|237
|OPPONENTS
|371
|1390
|1761
|46.3
|880
|23.2
|732
|1
|264
|580
|165
