Ohio St. 78, Illinois 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST. (13-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juhasz
|24
|4-5
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|13
|Patty
|26
|6-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|13
|Greene
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|6
|Miller
|32
|1-6
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|4
|Sheldon
|31
|3-7
|4-4
|2-8
|5
|3
|11
|Mikulasikova
|16
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Bell
|25
|4-14
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|12
|Crooms
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|1
|9
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|10-12
|10-44
|19
|15
|78
Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Bell 4-11, Juhasz 2-2, Greene 2-4, Patty 1-1, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-3, Crooms 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Juhasz 1, Patty 1, Crooms 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Juhasz 3, Bell 3, Crooms 3, Greene 2, Miller 2, Mikulasikova 2, Patty 1, Sheldon 1)
Steals: 9 (Sheldon 3, Bell 3, Miller 2, Greene 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (10-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrews
|30
|3-7
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|5
|8
|Myles
|27
|2-3
|3-5
|4-7
|2
|2
|7
|Beasley
|32
|6-14
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|16
|Holesinska
|31
|6-15
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|17
|Terry
|23
|0-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|0
|Ephraim
|12
|1-1
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|3
|Joens
|23
|2-11
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|0
|6
|Peebles
|16
|0-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Rice
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|9-16
|13-33
|11
|14
|58
Percentages: FG 31.746, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Beasley 4-11, Holesinska 4-9, Andrews 1-4, Terry 0-1, Joens 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Myles 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Beasley 5, Ephraim 3, Andrews 2, Holesinska 2, Joens 2, Myles 1, Peebles 1)
Steals: 10 (Holesinska 2, Terry 2, Ephraim 2, Andrews 1, Myles 1, Joens 1, Peebles 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Ohio St.
|16
|17
|19
|26
|—
|78
|Illinois
|15
|14
|16
|13
|—
|58
A_2,388
Officials_Laura Morris, Tiffany Bird, Erika Herriman-Camarota