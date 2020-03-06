Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OHIO ST. (19-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Juhasz 33 3-11 0-1 4-16 2 1 6
Patty 35 6-11 3-5 3-8 2 3 15
Greene 26 4-9 0-0 1-4 3 1 9
Miller 33 4-12 4-5 0-3 5 3 13
Sheldon 35 6-13 1-3 1-3 0 1 15
Bell 18 2-9 0-0 1-3 1 1 5
Crooms 20 6-7 1-1 2-4 4 1 14
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-72 9-15 15-45 17 11 77

Percentages: FG 43.056, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Sheldon 2-6, Greene 1-3, Miller 1-4, Bell 1-7, Crooms 1-2, Juhasz 0-4, Patty 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Juhasz 4, Patty 2, Sheldon 1, Bell 1, Crooms 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Patty 2, Greene 2, Sheldon 2, Crooms 2, Juhasz 1, Bell 1, Team 1)

Steals: 14 (Miller 8, Patty 2, Juhasz 1, Greene 1, Sheldon 1, Bell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (16-15) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Taiye Bello 35 1-5 2-5 4-10 3 4 4
Brunson 30 4-11 0-0 1-3 3 1 11
Hubbard 31 3-11 2-2 2-6 1 2 10
Powell 31 4-14 3-6 1-6 4 1 14
Scalia 26 4-11 0-1 1-3 1 1 9
Kehinde Bello 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Tomancova 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sconiers 27 1-4 0-0 2-7 0 4 2
Adashchyk 14 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 0 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-62 7-14 15-45 14 13 56

Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Brunson 3-7, Powell 3-5, Hubbard 2-6, Scalia 1-5, Adashchyk 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sconiers 3)

Turnovers: 22 (Powell 9, Adashchyk 4, Bello 2, Bello 2, Brunson 1, Hubbard 1, Scalia 1, Sconiers 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Hubbard 2, Brunson 1, Bello 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Minnesota 11 22 15 8 56
Ohio St. 23 16 15 23 77

A_0

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Bruce Morris, Brian Hall