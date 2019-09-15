Oakland-Texas Runs

Athletics third. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman walks. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Robbie Grossman scores. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman. Matt Olson walks. Mark Canha walks. Matt Olson to second. Seth Brown doubles to right center field. Mark Canha scores. Matt Olson scores. Khris Davis strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Rangers 0.

Athletics sixth. Khris Davis singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar walks. Khris Davis to second. Sean Murphy singles to shallow left field. Jurickson Profar to third. Khris Davis scores. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Robbie Grossman. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman pops out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 5, Rangers 0.

Rangers eighth. Jose Trevino doubles to left field. Shin-Soo Choo singles to shortstop. Jose Trevino to third. Elvis Andrus walks. Willie Calhoun walks. Elvis Andrus to second. Nick Solak strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Scott Heineman grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 5, Rangers 1.

Athletics ninth. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Matt Olson pops out to shallow infield to Ronald Guzman. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Rangers 1.