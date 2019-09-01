Oakland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Athletics seventh. Mark Canha called out on strikes. Khris Davis doubles to deep left field. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Chad Pinder. Robbie Grossman walks. Jurickson Profar walks. Robbie Grossman to second. Khris Davis to third. Sheldon Neuse doubles to deep right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Khris Davis scores. Josh Phegley grounds out to first base, Luke Voit to Ryan Dull. Jurickson Profar scores. Marcus Semien flies out to deep left center field to Mike Tauchman.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Yankees 0.

Athletics eighth. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit. Matt Olson homers to right field. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Khris Davis strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 0.

Yankees eighth. Mike Tauchman walks. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Mike Tauchman to second. Aaron Judge walks. DJ LeMahieu to second. Mike Tauchman to third. Gleyber Torres out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mark Canha. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Mike Tauchman scores. Gary Sanchez pops out to Matt Olson. Didi Gregorius singles to center field. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 3.

Yankees ninth. Brett Gardner homers to right field. Mike Ford pinch-hitting for Clint Frazier. Mike Ford homers to center field.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Athletics 4.