OREGON ST. 68, STANFORD 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelley
|36
|4-8
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|10
|Tinkle
|32
|5-13
|5-5
|1-5
|4
|4
|15
|Thompson
|28
|6-9
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|14
|Lucas
|27
|5-10
|8-9
|1-2
|1
|1
|21
|Reichle
|26
|1-4
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|3
|Hollins
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Hunt
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Vernon
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Silva
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller-Moore
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|18-22
|5-29
|8
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .442, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Lucas 3-8, Thompson 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Reichle 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kelley 7).
Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Hollins 2, Hunt 2, Tinkle 2, Kelley, Lucas, Miller-Moore).
Steals: 6 (Tinkle 3, Thompson 2, Silva).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|da Silva
|36
|10-17
|1-2
|5-8
|1
|4
|22
|Terry
|35
|5-12
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|13
|Davis
|33
|5-12
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|12
|Jones
|27
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Wills
|23
|0-3
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|1
|White
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|7
|Delaire
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Keefe
|10
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Kisunas
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|7-12
|9-31
|10
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .424, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Jones 2-4, White 1-2, da Silva 1-2, Davis 1-4, Terry 1-5, Delaire 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (da Silva 2, Davis, Jones).
Turnovers: 13 (da Silva 4, Terry 3, Davis 2, Wills 2, Jones, Keefe).
Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Terry 2, da Silva 2).
Technical Fouls: Terry, 8:35 second.
|Oregon St.
|31
|37
|—
|68
|Stanford
|22
|41
|—
|63
A_2,820 (7,392).
