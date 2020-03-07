Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anei 14 2-6 1-2 2-6 0 5 5
McGriff 36 7-9 3-5 0-4 3 3 19
Likekele 34 5-6 5-8 0-10 5 1 15
Waters 34 4-8 2-3 1-7 4 0 11
Laurent 17 2-5 0-0 0-1 2 3 4
Dziagwa 27 7-7 0-0 0-0 1 0 19
Ka.Boone 19 4-5 0-0 1-5 0 2 8
Anderson 16 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hadlock 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-47 11-18 4-34 16 14 81

Percentages: FG .660, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Dziagwa 5-5, McGriff 2-3, Waters 1-3, Laurent 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 2, Anei 2, Ka.Boone 2, Likekele 2, Waters 2, Dziagwa, Laurent, McGriff).

Steals: 8 (Dziagwa 2, Likekele 2, Waters 2, Anei, McGriff).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hamm 10 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
K.Jones 32 8-12 2-2 2-7 1 4 20
Coleman 38 6-13 5-7 0-1 1 4 18
A.Jones 33 3-11 2-2 0-1 3 2 9
Ramey 38 1-7 2-2 0-1 2 0 4
Hepa 22 1-3 2-3 1-3 1 0 5
Cunningham 13 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Baker 12 0-4 2-2 1-3 0 0 2
Totals 200 19-54 16-20 4-17 8 15 59

Percentages: FG .352, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (K.Jones 2-5, Hepa 1-3, Coleman 1-6, A.Jones 1-7, Baker 0-2, Cunningham 0-2, Ramey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cunningham, Hamm, Hepa, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 4, A.Jones 2, Baker, Hamm, Hepa, K.Jones, Ramey).

Steals: 6 (K.Jones 2, Ramey 2, A.Jones, Coleman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St. 43 38 81
Texas 21 38 59

