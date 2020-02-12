https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/OKLAHOMA-ST-64-KANSAS-ST-59-15049277.php
OKLAHOMA ST. 64, KANSAS ST. 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anei
|26
|6-6
|2-4
|0-7
|0
|4
|15
|McGriff
|35
|3-8
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|4
|10
|Likekele
|33
|2-5
|2-2
|1-7
|5
|3
|6
|Waters
|36
|3-10
|5-6
|0-4
|2
|1
|12
|Laurent
|20
|4-6
|3-5
|2-2
|0
|3
|11
|Dziagwa
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Ka.Boone
|12
|2-2
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Mitchell
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Ke.Boone
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-43
|18-27
|5-37
|10
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Anei 1-1, Waters 1-5, Dziagwa 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anei, Ka.Boone, McGriff).
Turnovers: 15 (Anei 3, Laurent 3, Likekele 3, McGriff 2, Waters 2, Ka.Boone, Mitchell).
Steals: 4 (Anderson, Ke.Boone, Likekele, McGriff).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mawien
|23
|3-6
|5-8
|4-6
|1
|4
|11
|Murphy
|21
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|Sneed
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|8
|Diarra
|36
|5-13
|3-5
|2-7
|3
|4
|15
|D.Gordon
|17
|1-4
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|McGuirl
|31
|5-9
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|16
|Sloan
|23
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Stockard
|10
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|A.Gordon
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|12-22
|9-25
|12
|22
|59
Percentages: FG .357, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McGuirl 3-6, Sneed 2-4, Diarra 2-6, D.Gordon 0-1, Murphy 0-1, A.Gordon 0-2, Sloan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Gordon).
Turnovers: 11 (Diarra 5, D.Gordon 2, Stockard 2, Mawien, Sneed).
Steals: 9 (Sneed 3, D.Gordon 2, Diarra 2, Mawien, McGuirl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|27
|37
|—
|64
|Kansas St.
|21
|38
|—
|59
