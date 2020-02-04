https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-8-Mississippi-St-67-Georgia-53-15027650.php
No. 8 Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|17
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Carter
|30
|6-13
|3-6
|5-11
|0
|2
|15
|Jackson
|38
|8-16
|8-10
|1-2
|1
|0
|24
|Danberry
|28
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|Taylor
|32
|3-6
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|7
|Taylor
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Espinoza-Hunter
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hemingway
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Matharu
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Mingo-Young
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Wiggins
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|15-22
|11-32
|12
|16
|67
Percentages: FG 39.683, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Bibby 1-3, Wiggins 1-2, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Danberry 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Carter 2, Taylor 2, Wiggins 2, Jackson 1, Morris 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Steals: 15 (Danberry 5, Jackson 2, Taylor 2, Wiggins 2, Bibby 1, Carter 1, Morris 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (12-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Paul
|21
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Staiti
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|2
|2
|Caldwell
|30
|3-9
|4-6
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Connally
|13
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Morrison
|39
|7-17
|3-4
|2-7
|5
|2
|18
|Bates
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Isaacs
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Nicholson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Hose
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|9-12
|7-35
|8
|20
|53
Percentages: FG 42.553, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Caldwell 2-7, Morrison 1-2, Jones 1-1, Connally 0-2, Chapman 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Staiti 4, Bates 2, Paul 1, Morrison 1)
Turnovers: 25 (Caldwell 4, Connally 4, Morrison 3, Hose 3, Paul 2, Staiti 2, Chapman 2, Jones 2, Bates 1)
Steals: 2 (Caldwell 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia
|15
|10
|13
|15
|—
|53
|Mississippi St.
|11
|23
|22
|11
|—
|67
A_6,848
Officials_Frank Steratore, Roy Gulbeyan, Tina Napier
View Comments