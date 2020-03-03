https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-5-UConn-80-South-Florida-39-15100261.php
No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (26-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nelson-Ododa
|28
|4-9
|2-4
|3-9
|4
|3
|10
|Walker
|31
|8-15
|2-2
|1-7
|5
|1
|23
|Dangerfield
|28
|5-10
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|1
|13
|Makurat
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Williams
|28
|5-9
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|13
|Adebayo
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Camara
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Irwin
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Bent
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|21
|5-6
|3-3
|2-6
|2
|1
|13
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|11-14
|10-41
|20
|12
|80
Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Walker 5-7, Makurat 2-6, Williams 2-4, Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Dangerfield 0-4, Adebayo 0-1, Irwin 0-2, Bent 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Makurat 1, Irwin 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Walker 3, Makurat 3, Nelson-Ododa 1, Williams 1, Adebayo 1, Irwin 1)
Steals: 8 (Walker 3, Makurat 2, Williams 2, Griffin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA (18-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leverett
|32
|1-2
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Mununga
|26
|2-6
|1-2
|1-12
|0
|2
|5
|Harvey
|37
|5-14
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|2
|16
|Pinzan
|37
|1-7
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|0
|2
|Tsineke
|31
|4-13
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|5
|8
|Bermejo
|11
|0-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|Henshaw
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Jordao
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Pehadzic
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-57
|7-10
|12-37
|7
|13
|39
Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Harvey 2-8, Pinzan 0-2, Tsineke 0-5, Bermejo 0-3, Pehadzic 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tsineke 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Pinzan 5, Tsineke 5, Harvey 3, Jordao 2, Mununga 1, Bermejo 1, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Mununga 1, Jordao 1, Pehadzic 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|South Florida
|8
|6
|12
|13
|—
|39
|UConn
|26
|27
|12
|15
|—
|80
A_9,338
Officials_Pualani Spurlock, Eric Brewton, Denise Brooks
View Comments