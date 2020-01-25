No. 3 UConn 98, East Carolina 42
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (18-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Irwin
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Nelson-Ododa
|13
|2-4
|1-1
|1-7
|2
|2
|5
|Walker
|26
|5-12
|3-5
|2-12
|5
|2
|15
|Dangerfield
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|9
|Williams
|30
|11-17
|1-1
|1-5
|4
|0
|26
|Adebayo
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|3
|Bent
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Griffin
|33
|4-8
|4-7
|4-8
|5
|2
|12
|Makurat
|26
|8-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|24
|Totals
|200
|37-62
|9-14
|12-52
|28
|12
|98
Percentages: FG 59.677, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 15-25, .6 (Makurat 8-10, Williams 3-5, Walker 2-5, Dangerfield 1-2, Adebayo 1-1, Irwin 0-1, Bent 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Griffin 3, Nelson-Ododa 1, Adebayo 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Makurat 5, Adebayo 4, Williams 3, Irwin 2, Nelson-Ododa 2, Griffin 2, Walker 1, Dangerfield 1, Bent 1)
Steals: 9 (Dangerfield 3, Walker 2, Makurat 2, Bent 1, Griffin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA (3-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Josephs
|20
|0-6
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|0
|Evans
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Monk
|34
|7-21
|2-3
|1-2
|3
|2
|17
|Thompson
|31
|5-18
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|10
|Tsineke
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Chambers
|24
|2-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Claytor
|35
|3-7
|1-2
|3-9
|2
|1
|7
|Hope
|28
|1-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-70
|5-8
|12-26
|9
|14
|42
Percentages: FG 25.714, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Monk 1-7, Thompson 0-4, Tsineke 0-1, Hope 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chambers 1, Claytor 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Monk 4, Thompson 4, Tsineke 4, Claytor 2, Hope 2, Chambers 1)
Steals: 13 (Monk 5, Claytor 3, Thompson 2, Josephs 1, Tsineke 1, Hope 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UConn
|22
|28
|29
|19
|—
|98
|East Carolina
|16
|5
|5
|16
|—
|42
A_2,241
Officials_Billy Smith, Nykesha Thompson, Bruce Morris