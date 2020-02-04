Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON (20-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 28 5-7 0-0 0-2 0 1 13
Hebard 36 10-14 2-3 2-12 1 4 22
Sabally 36 6-17 3-3 5-10 4 2 17
Ionescu 38 4-12 1-2 1-9 9 0 10
Moore 35 5-8 2-4 2-2 6 3 12
Giomi 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Chavez 19 0-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Shelley 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Winterburn 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-63 8-12 12-40 21 11 74

Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Boley 3-5, Sabally 2-7, Ionescu 1-3, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hebard 2, Sabally 1, Moore 1, Shelley 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Ionescu 4, Hebard 2, Moore 2, Boley 1, Shelley 1)

Steals: 8 (Ionescu 2, Moore 2, Chavez 2, Hebard 1, Sabally 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
UCONN (19-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Irwin 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nelson-Ododa 23 4-5 0-0 1-6 6 3 8
Walker 39 3-16 0-0 1-7 3 2 8
Dangerfield 39 7-11 1-3 0-1 2 0 19
Williams 31 2-9 0-0 2-4 0 3 5
Adebayo 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Camara 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bent 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Griffin 22 1-5 1-4 2-5 1 2 3
Makurat 36 5-9 0-0 1-4 4 0 13
Totals 200 22-56 2-7 9-32 16 11 56

Percentages: FG 39.286, FT .286.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Dangerfield 4-6, Makurat 3-7, Walker 2-9, Williams 1-3, Bent 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson-Ododa 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Dangerfield 3, Griffin 3, Walker 2, Williams 1, Adebayo 1, Camara 1)

Steals: 7 (Griffin 3, Walker 2, Dangerfield 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon 22 22 20 10 74
UConn 12 19 18 7 56

A_10,167

Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Denise Brooks, Dee Kantner