No. 2 Baylor 66, TCU 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (16-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|39
|5-12
|1-6
|0-8
|4
|0
|11
|Egbo
|23
|7-10
|0-2
|4-7
|1
|5
|14
|Cooper
|40
|5-14
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|4
|14
|Landrum
|33
|4-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|5
|10
|Richards
|38
|5-6
|0-0
|4-8
|8
|1
|10
|Bickle
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ursin
|22
|1-4
|2-4
|1-9
|2
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|8-20
|11-41
|20
|18
|66
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Cooper 3-6, Ursin 1-3, Landrum 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Cox 5, Egbo 2)
Turnovers: 18 (Cooper 5, Landrum 4, Richards 4, Cox 2, Egbo 1, Bickle 1, Ursin 1)
Steals: 6 (Cooper 4, Cox 1, Richards 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (13-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|4-9
|3
|4
|6
|Berry
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|2
|Heard
|30
|3-14
|5-7
|0-4
|4
|3
|11
|Ray
|40
|6-13
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|16
|Woods
|35
|3-8
|7-7
|1-3
|2
|4
|13
|Morris
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Obinma
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Bradley
|28
|2-6
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|Crain
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|14-17
|9-30
|13
|22
|57
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ray 4-10, Bradley 1-5, Berry 0-3, Heard 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Akomolafe 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Heard 6, Woods 3, Ray 2, Berry 1, Morris 1, Obinma 1, Bradley 1)
Steals: 6 (Ray 2, Akomolafe 1, Heard 1, Obinma 1, Bradley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|16
|14
|14
|22
|—
|66
|TCU
|12
|14
|19
|12
|—
|57
A_3,829
Officials_Beverly Roberts, Julie Krommenhoek, Missy Brooks
