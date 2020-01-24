https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-19-Iowa-77-Ohio-St-68-15000274.php
No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA (16-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ollinger
|33
|3-4
|2-2
|2-8
|2
|2
|8
|Czinano
|31
|6-11
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|4
|12
|Doyle
|36
|8-12
|9-9
|2-8
|7
|2
|26
|Meyer
|38
|5-13
|6-7
|2-4
|5
|3
|19
|Sevillian
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|3
|Marshall
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Taiwo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Warnock
|17
|1-4
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|19-21
|10-41
|17
|12
|77
Percentages: FG 48.148, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .25 (Meyer 3-10, Doyle 1-3, Sevillian 1-7, Marshall 1-2, Warnock 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ollinger 4, Meyer 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Meyer 4, Ollinger 2, Doyle 2, Sevillian 1, Warnock 1)
Steals: 3 (Doyle 1, Marshall 1, Taiwo 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST. (11-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juhasz
|34
|7-15
|5-6
|6-16
|0
|2
|22
|Patty
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|0
|Greene
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|7
|Miller
|20
|0-5
|0-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|0
|Sheldon
|35
|4-10
|4-4
|4-5
|3
|4
|13
|Mikulasikova
|17
|0-7
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|0
|Wone Aranaz
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Bell
|24
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|10
|Crooms
|19
|7-13
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|4
|16
|Satterfield
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-71
|10-14
|17-37
|16
|21
|68
Percentages: FG 35.211, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-32, .25 (Juhasz 3-7, Bell 2-8, Greene 1-3, Sheldon 1-6, Crooms 1-3, Patty 0-1, Miller 0-2, Mikulasikova 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Juhasz 1, Bell 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Juhasz 1, Greene 1, Miller 1, Sheldon 1, Bell 1, Satterfield 1)
Steals: 5 (Juhasz 2, Sheldon 2, Mikulasikova 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Ohio St.
|23
|16
|13
|16
|—
|68
|Iowa
|21
|14
|18
|24
|—
|77
A_6,490
Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Brian Hall, Michael McConnell
