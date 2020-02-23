https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-13-Gonzaga-64-Pepperdine-50-15077065.php
No. 13 Gonzaga 64, Pepperdine 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (27-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenn Wirth
|27
|3-10
|1-2
|4-10
|2
|1
|7
|LeeAnne Wirth
|23
|1-6
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Loera
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|3
|10
|Townsend
|24
|5-10
|1-2
|2-8
|2
|5
|13
|Kempton
|24
|4-7
|4-6
|6-9
|1
|2
|12
|Virjoghe
|6
|1-3
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Forsyth
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Kaylynne Truong
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Kayleigh Truong
|22
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|0
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|10-17
|18-50
|15
|18
|64
Percentages: FG 39.655, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Loera 2-3, Townsend 2-4, Truong 2-3, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wirth 2, Kempton 2, Forsyth 2, Wirth 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Wirth 4, Kempton 3, Loera 2, Townsend 2, Truong 2, Wirth 1)
Steals: 7 (Loera 3, Townsend 2, Forsyth 1, Truong 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE (14-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andriuolo
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|6-8
|1
|4
|10
|Friend
|26
|4-13
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|10
|Bambrick
|29
|3-14
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Jayla Ruffus-Milner
|31
|2-6
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|3
|5
|Sitanggan
|35
|3-10
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|3
|7
|Quirke
|14
|1-6
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Battle
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fecske
|10
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Givens
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayda Ruffus-Milner
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|0
|Satie
|8
|0-1
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-10
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-72
|7-10
|22-41
|13
|19
|50
Percentages: FG 27.778, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bambrick 2-7, Friend 1-4, Sitanggan 0-1, Battle 0-1, Fecske 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Quirke 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Bambrick 3, Ruffus-Milner 2, Sitanggan 2, Andriuolo 1, Battle 1)
Steals: 6 (Friend 2, Ruffus-Milner 2, Sitanggan 1, Battle 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Gonzaga
|12
|14
|23
|15
|—
|64
|Pepperdine
|12
|11
|9
|18
|—
|50
A_510
Officials_InFini Robinson, Corey Long, Danielle Johnson
